His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, visited and briefed His Highness on the future strategic plans aimed at achieving leadership and excellence in civil defense services globally in accordance with the best standards and practices to preserve lives and property.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “I inspected the headquarters of the General Administration of Civil Defense in Dubai and was briefed on the future strategic plans aimed at achieving leadership and excellence in civil defense services globally in accordance with the best standards and practices to preserve lives and property… We praise the efforts of the civil defense men who… They spare no effort in serving the nation and ensuring the comfort and safety of citizens, residents, and visitors. During my visit, I met the children of civil defense martyrs… We remember with pride their sacrifices, and Dubai has not and will not forget these heroes and their families, as they are the source of our pride.”