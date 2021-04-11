His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, confirmed that the exhibition “Expo 2020 Dubai” will be the best session in the history of the exhibition spanning 168 years, in order to shape the features of a better future for all by strengthening cooperation under the slogan “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.” His Highness expressed his happiness at the level of readiness the site has reached, and for the programs and events it will present during Dubai’s hosting of the major international event.

His Highness said: “We promised our leadership and the world to organize the best session in the history of the World Expo, and to produce it in an honorable way for the UAE, its people and the Arabs in general, and we assure them of our ability to do so thanks to the minds and national cadres and their sincere efforts.”

His Highness added: “With the directives of our wise leadership and the diligent follow-up of the details of the event, we are able to dazzle the world through an international civilized platform that reviews peoples’ cultures, innovations, innovations, and solutions to the most important issues of the time.”

This came during the visit of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, to the Expo 2020 Dubai site, where His Highness was informed of the preparations for the site, and the efforts made by various parties to host the international event next October with the participation of more than 190 countries representing continents of the world.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Airlines and Group Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Supreme Committee, and His Excellency Reem Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Office, and Eng.Ahmed Al Khatib CEO, Real Estate Development & Delivery.

During his visit to the Expo 2020 site, His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai toured the site of the major global event, including Al Wasl Square and the Sustainability Pavilion (TERRA), where he was briefed on the architectural, engineering and technical features of the site, as well as the content, presentations and events programs that Expo 2020 Dubai will present during The period of the international event, which the UAE will host in Dubai, will run from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, including the visitor’s experience in Terra.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to an explanation about the content and performances that will be held at Al Wasl Square, the main architectural landmark at the site and the most recent landmark of Dubai civilization, and Al Wasl Square and its giant steel dome will be the focal point for celebrations during the six-month period of Expo 2020. It connects the three subject areas at the heart of the site. Al Wasl Square will host a number of huge events and celebrations during the event, and its circular dome will be a giant screen that provides an immersive 360-degree viewing experience that can be viewed from inside and outside.

In “Terra”, His Highness heard from Marjan Faraidooni, CEO of the visitor’s experience at Expo 2020 Dubai, to the details of the experience in the Sustainability Pavilion, as His Highness toured the pavilion that included the deep ocean area.

The Sustainability Pavilion represents a model to be emulated in terms of sustainable architectural design, and will be part of the legacy that Expo 2020 will leave after the curtain falls on its activities, as it will turn into a science center. The owners of the Sustainability Pavilion are looking forward to the legacy Terra being a self-sustainable building that generates its own energy and water needs of 100 percent.





