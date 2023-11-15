His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, affirmed that the approach taken by Dubai under the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, is to adopt an ideology that believes in the value and importance of innovation and encouraging creativity, Providing the elements that support competencies and the climate that encourages the building of effective partnerships has made it enjoy a unique global position as a major platform from which to launch development efforts in many vital fields, including the aviation sector, for which Dubai has become one of the pivotal fulcrums in the world.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai noted the growing status of the Dubai Airshow as a major driving engine for the development of the global aviation industry and complementary industries, as evidenced by the volume of billions of deals that were concluded in previous sessions and during this session and since its launch on the thirteenth of this November, as it increases… The great economic impact of the exhibition is that the event witnesses the formation of partnerships that bring together all parties concerned with this sector, with all its great importance globally, and the positive developments that these partnerships pave the way for, serving to advance its development process in a way that supports sustainable development goals around the world.

This came during the tour that His Highness took today, Wednesday, at the Dubai Airshow, the eighteenth session of which began at Dubai World Central last Monday with the participation of more than 1,400 exhibitors from 148 countries, making it the largest in the history of the exhibition, and it continues. Until November 17th.

During the visit, His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Supreme Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, and Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, And a number of senior officers of the armed forces and officials.

Modern techniques

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on the latest technologies and aircraft, some of which were displayed for the first time during the exhibition, and His Highness stopped in front of the platforms of participating international parties, including the pavilion of Lockheed Martin, which specializes in the field of military industries, on advanced solutions that It is presented at the exhibition by the company, whose business covers about 70 countries around the world.

His Highness listened to an explanation about the main axes that the international company is focusing on at the exhibition this year, most notably the artificial intelligence solutions on which the company relies to analyze the problems that its aircraft may face and then find appropriate solutions related to maintenance, in addition to the company’s interest in cybersecurity solutions, where it The company builds its systems on airplanes, helicopters, and ships and connects them to each other to protect information from any piracy or hacking.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai stopped in front of the “Archer” light aircraft for transporting passengers, which is one of the distinguished aircraft included in the Dubai Air Show in this session and reflects the development taking place in the field of sustainable solutions for transporting people. The electric “Midnight” aircraft can accommodate four passengers in addition to… To the pilot, it is designed for fast flights with a minimum of engine charging time, and can be used for air taxi trips within cities.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inspected the Brazilian Air Force’s PT-ZNG transport plane, which is a cost-competitive plane with a payload of about 26 tons and can perform refueling operations in the air. It can carry 34 tons of fuel, as well as the huge plane’s ability to take off and land on short, unprepared runways.

His Highness was keen to visit the “Emirates Space Agency” platform and listen to an explanation about the agency’s participation in the global event, during which it showcases its most prominent projects and initiatives, including the “Economic Space Zones Programme,” which includes opportunities for private start-up companies, as well as providing an opportunity for researchers and scientists. To learn about their most prominent innovative research in the field of space science and technology, with the aim of supporting emerging, small and medium-sized companies, and stimulating the national space economy, by providing economic initiatives and incentives, in cooperation with various partners in the country.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited the Mubadala Development Company (Mubadala) platform, where His Highness was briefed on the details of its participation, which is the fifth in a row, in the “Dubai Air Show”, and through its subsidiaries, working in the field of the aviation industry and information technology. and communications, including Al Yah Satellite Communications (Yahsat), Piaggio Aerospace, Nibras Al Ain Complex, Sanad Aviation Solutions, SR Technics, Strata Manufacturing (Strata), and Turboprop services and solutions for the aviation industry.

In addition, His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai visited the “Riyadh Air” pavilion, in his first participation in the Dubai Air Show, where His Highness listened to an explanation about the second category of the exterior design of his aircraft fleet as the new Saudi carrier prepares to launch its first commercial flights in the year 2025, as the design is distinguished by The exterior of the plane has lines inspired by the style of desert tents and the aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy, in addition to the distinctive design of the cockpit windows. His Highness expressed to those in charge of the new carrier his wishes for every success.