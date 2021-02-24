His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, yesterday visited the Abu Dhabi Defense Exhibition (IDEX) and the “NAVDEX” exhibition, which are closing the curtain on their activities at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, today, after five days of activities, events, and deals The trade-offs concluded by the local, national and international companies and factories participating in the two exhibitions, which number nearly 100 companies specializing in the marine, air and land military industries and their technical systems, which represent 60 countries around the world, including the UAE.

The tour of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai included the pavilion of Tawazun National Company, where he and his companions watched a short film about the future of the national defense industries of the company, and listened to a full explanation from those in charge of the company’s platform about the most important technologies used in Tawazun’s products of defense systems and equipment.

His Highness stopped at the display stand of the foreign company, Caledos, which specializes in designing and manufacturing aircraft and military vehicles. He also stopped at the platforms of the Edge companies, which includes under its umbrella a group of national companies specialized in the maintenance, repair and restoration of rotary and fixed wing aircraft, in addition to its specialization in Design, engineering, training, education, spare parts manufacturing, firefighting, rescue and emergency response, the Italian company “Iveco” for the manufacture of military vehicles, the French company “Arcos” for vehicles and armor, the French company “Raphael” for the manufacture of military aircraft, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia pavilion that includes a group of specialized Saudi companies In the military industries.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his happiness with the success of the two exhibitions, “IDEX” and “NAVDEX”, despite the circumstances of the Corona pandemic, and bypassing them with the determination and will of the national cadres who organized, managed and supervised the reception of participants in the event and its guests, with high efficiency and professionalism in terms of application. Precautionary and preventive measures, and ensuring the safety of exhibited visitors.

His Highness also expressed his confidence in the professional competitiveness of our nascent national companies, which are specialized in the systems and technologies of defense military industries, which reflect the keenness of our leadership, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and President of the State The Cabinet and Ruler of Dubai, to provide all educational and training facilities and opportunities for the nation’s youth, in order to build an advanced industrial base that relies on the minds, innovations and arms of our young national cadres, which are supported and directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander The Armed Forces, who takes great pride in the capabilities of the sons of Zayed and their scientific and technical achievements, which raise the flag of the UAE high and achieve the aspirations of our loyal people towards glory and the making of our country’s modern history.

His Highness was accompanied on the tour by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, and Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri.

– The Crown Prince of Dubai watched, during the tour, a short film about the future of the national defense industries.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

