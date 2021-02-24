Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, visited yesterday morning the Abu Dhabi Defense Exhibition “IDEX” and the exhibition “NAVDEX”, which will close the curtain on their activities at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center today, after five days of activities, events and commercial deals that It was signed by the local, national and international companies and factories participating in the two exhibitions, which number nearly a thousand companies specialized in the marine, air and land military industries and their technical systems, which represent sixty countries around the world, including the UAE.

The tour of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai included the pavilion of Tawazun National Company, where he and his companions watched a short film about the future of the national defense industries of the company, and heard from those in charge of the company’s platform a full explanation of the most important technologies used in Tawazun’s products of defense systems and equipment.

His Highness stopped at the display stand of the foreign company, Caledos, which specializes in designing and manufacturing aircraft and military vehicles. His Highness also stopped at the platforms of the Edge companies, which includes under its umbrella a group of national companies specialized in the maintenance, repair and restoration of rotary and fixed wing aircraft, in addition to its specialization in Design, engineering, training, education, spare parts manufacturing, firefighting, rescue and emergency response, the Italian company “Iveco” for the manufacture of military vehicles, the French company “Arquus” for vehicles and armored vehicles, the French company “Rafael International” for the manufacture of military aircraft, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia pavilion, which includes a group of Saudi companies specialized in military industries.

At the conclusion of the tour, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his happiness with the success of the exhibitions “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” despite the circumstances of the Corona pandemic, and bypassing these circumstances with the determination and will of the national cadres, which organized, managed and supervised the reception of participants in the event and its guests efficiently. And high professionalism in terms of applying precautionary and preventive measures, and ensuring the safety of the exhibited visitors.

His Highness also expressed his confidence in the professional competitiveness of our nascent national companies specialized in defense defense systems and technologies, which reflect the keenness of our wise leadership, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State «may God protect him», and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President The State, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, to provide all educational and training facilities and opportunities for the nation’s youth, in order to build an advanced industrial base that relies on the minds, innovations and arms of our young national cadres, supported and directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince Abu Dhabi is the Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, who is very proud of the capabilities of the sons of Zayed and their scientific and technical achievements that raise the flag of the UAE high and achieve the aspirations of our loyal people towards glory and the making of our country’s modern history.

His Highness was accompanied on the tour by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.