His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, praised the achievements of Dubai’s institutions and national companies that contribute significantly to raising the name of the UAE high on the international scene, after it demonstrated a qualitative superiority that qualified it to reach a leading position in many areas. The fields, with the services and products they provide, serve to advance the country to advanced levels within the various indicators of global competitiveness, and increase the area of ​​its positive and effective participation on the map of the global economy.

His Highness said that Dubai’s economic institutions follow the approach established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which is based on continuous development and modernization of capabilities, and possession of the necessary tools to keep pace with the rapid changes, by adopting the best standards and practices, and planning The proactive approach based on a clear, objective reading of the latest global trends, and complete flexibility in reconciling work plans in light of the surrounding developments, paved the way for these institutions to reach advanced levels of excellence, and contributed to giving Dubai a prominent position on the global economic arena.

This came during the visit of His Highness to the DP World pavilion, which is located in the Al Fursan area at Expo 2020 Dubai, as part of His Highness’s keenness to follow up on the ideas, projects and initiatives presented by our national institutions through the largest A global gathering in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia in its history, where the participation of 192 countries in the “Expo” represents an exemplary opportunity to introduce Dubai’s achievements, capabilities and ambitious aspirations towards the future, and to discover more opportunities to expand the establishment of new partnerships and consolidate the foundations of the existing ones to serve the broad development goals. hopefully for the next stage.

During his visit, His Highness was briefed on the objectives of the pavilion, through which DP World reviews the history of the shipping sector in Dubai and the UAE, as well as perceptions of the future of the sector, and the impact that the movement of goods has on our daily lives, with the pavilion focusing on the idea of ​​”trade flow”, which has earned Dubai its position as a center It has become a major hub for trade movement around the world through a successful journey that started with the Dubai Creek expansion project, through the establishment of “Jebel Ali Port”, which soon turned into one of the largest and most important global container ports and earned Dubai its distinguished position as a major hub for shipping activities in the world.

During the visit, His Highness listened to an explanation about the expansion plans of the group and the vital logistical projects it is implementing in different parts of the world, based on the strong friendship and cooperation ties that unite Dubai with most countries of the world, and what the company is investing in in terms of advanced infrastructure and modern technologies that enhance its ability to compete. In the field of smart trade, which represents one of the pillars of the new global economy.

The explanation also touched on the method adopted by the group in employing smart data-based logistics services, and future transportation technologies, to accelerate the movement of goods, and all stages of the various shipping operations and its basic components from ports, navigational services, industrial complexes and technological solutions that are designed according to customer requirements, and the overall activities of the group Through its extensive network of 190 commercial units distributed in 68 countries around the world.

The five-storey pavilion includes four exhibition areas, which include the latest innovations adopted by the group, the most important of which is the high-speed (Hyperloop) technology and its logistics counterpart (Cargo Speed), which are technologies that ensure the rapid, sustainable and efficient delivery of goods transported by land on pallets, in addition to the intelligent container storage system (Box Bay).

At the conclusion of the visit, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation for the great efforts and distinguished contributions made by the DP World Group, and other national institutions and companies that have a clear footprint in enhancing Dubai’s position as an economic capital and a pivotal center for global trade movement, wishing more Good luck to the “DB World” group and all its employees.



