His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today visited the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, where he was briefed on the structure of the federal government, its most important plans, projects, legislation and the working mechanism of its Council of Ministers.

His Highness said on his official account on the “X” platform: “During my visit to the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, I was briefed on the structure of the federal government, its most important plans, projects, legislation, and the mechanism of work of its Council of Ministers. A new team I am joining in the federal government. I am proud of this responsibility. I look forward to making a positive contribution to strengthening the spirit of the union.. and serving the people of the union.. and leaving a mark on the federal national march.”