His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, affirmed that “the UAE has succeeded over more than five decades in providing a model of a state that is aware of its responsibilities towards brothers and friends, as it topped the lists of countries donors to development aid for years. Her firm positions on regional and international issues were based on the call for peace, security and stability, while she did not hesitate to share her successful development experience with everyone who knocked on her door, after she became the focus of the world’s attention and appreciation.

His Highness stressed that “Union Day will always remain at the forefront of occasions in which we reflect on the lessons and lessons that have accumulated within the chapters of the saga of building and development entitled (There is no ceiling for ambition), in a country that has opened its doors welcoming every person with a creative thought and every great ambition to always be the ideal destination for growth and partner.” “I am most worthy of trust in a tireless work journey in which everyone shares opportunities for success and cooperates in overcoming challenges, for the sake of a promising, sustainable future.”