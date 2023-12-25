His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that Dubai, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, is committed to providing the best quality of decent life for citizens. Their well-being and advancement are at the forefront of the strategic priorities to which the emirate’s government pays all attention and harnesses all capabilities to achieve them, and mobilizes all efforts for the sake of the citizen’s comfort, happiness and stability.

His Highness also stressed that Dubai is sparing no effort to create a supportive environment for businessmen, companies and national institutions by providing everything necessary to confirm their positive and influential contribution to supporting comprehensive and sustainable development as part of an ambitious process that Dubai is moving towards the desired promising future, especially at the level of economic development in light of the goals. The strategy of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to make Dubai one of the three best economic cities in the world and the most enabling headquarters for national and international investments and companies.

This came during a meeting today with His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai with a number of Dubai men, notables and senior officials, in front of the palace of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, in Zabeel, within the framework of His Highness’s keenness to constantly communicate with officials and citizens and learn about their ideas and proposals. And discuss with them topics that affect their lives and work, in order to meet their aspirations and prepare everything necessary to enable them to optimally carry out their roles as partners in building the future of Dubai, and the UAE in general.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: “Meeting the people of Dubai and talking to them about their work and aspirations is an approach established by the late, God willing, my grandfather Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, may God have mercy on him, and established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid as one of the pillars on which the system of managing the emirate’s affairs is based. We are keen to follow this authentic approach to learn about their ideas and proposals… and to learn about the projects and achievements they are undertaking… They are partners in a journey whose goal is to reach first place in everything… We are working for a prosperous present and a bright tomorrow in which goodness prevails. Everyone… Our communication and continuous meetings are the secret of Dubai’s strength and lasting success.”

During the meeting, His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai exchanged conversations with the audience about a number of topics that are in the interest of the nation and the citizen. A number of issues were also touched upon regarding the ambitious economic goals for the next stage and what is required to be done in order to preserve the gains achieved by the Emirate of Dubai in all sectors. And reaching new achievements that support Dubai’s leadership in global competitiveness indicators in various fields.

His Highness stressed that caring for citizens and achieving their ambitions to work and live will remain Dubai’s top priorities, as a translation of the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to make every effort to serve its people, and to work to provide everything that will ensure their comfort and achieve the highest levels of luxury and decent life. To them, His Highness praised Dubai’s progress in achieving its ambitious economic goals in partnership with the private sector, which represents an essential pillar of Dubai’s prosperity and progress.