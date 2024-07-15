The hashtag #Hamdan_bin_Mohammed topped the list of most popular topics on the “X” platform in the United Arab Emirates, after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced a new ministerial formation in the country, which included the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense in the UAE.

Thousands of followers, from inside and outside the country, shared the hashtag, congratulating His Highness Sheikh Hamdan on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, stressing that His Highness deserves the trust bestowed upon him by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

Followers on “X” congratulated His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, and stressed that His Highness is worthy of this honor and deserves this trust. One of them said: “We congratulate His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the great trust that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum have placed in him, by appointing him as Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Defense. We ask God to grant him success in serving the nation and the wise leadership.”

Another said: “We extend our warmest and most sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on the occasion of the announcement of his joining the UAE government as Deputy Prime Minister and his appointment as Minister of Defense in the UAE. We wish His Highness continued success in his work and in serving our beloved country.”

Followers stressed that His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed is the right man in the right place, and that he is the best successor to the best predecessor. One of them said: “The right man in the right place.. the best successor to the best predecessor.. may God guide him to what He loves and is pleased with..”

Another said: “Congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on this great assignment. My master, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan is indeed the best man for this great position. All the best to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense.”

Followers wished His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed success in his new responsibilities and good luck in serving the nation. One of them said: “May God benefit the country and its people through you, and may God help you in the trust, grant you success and guide your steps.”

Another said: “Hamdan bin Mohammed is worthy of this honour. May God help him in his mission to serve his country, people and leadership.”

Followers expressed their love for His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and their confidence in him, thus confirming what His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said about him, that he is a leader who loves people and is loved by people. One of them said: “Hamdan is a supporter, a backer, and a leader who loves people and is loved by people.”

Another said: “Congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the virtuous and people-loving man, for assuming two leadership positions in the UAE government.”