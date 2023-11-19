His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, launched the executive phase of the radar satellite development project “Swarm”. In order to enhance efforts to support the satellite manufacturing and operation system, and to lead the space industry in the country.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said in his official account on the “X” platform: “In the presence of my brother Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we launched the executive phase of the “Sirb” project, the first of its kind, where the UAE will possess the capabilities of manufacturing space radar technology and the first satellite will be launched. Artificial radar within this project by 2026…”

His Highness added: “Today, we are launching a new phase in the journey of the UAE space sector, led by the UAE Space Agency, to ensure integration between government efforts, the contribution of our national industrial sector, and cooperation with emerging companies, entrepreneurs, and academic institutions.”