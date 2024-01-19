His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, announced a group of appointments in Dubai government departments.

His Highness said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, today we announce the approval of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for a group of appointments in Dubai government departments, wishing the new leaders success in serving Dubai and its people, and preserving what has been achieved. It has been recorded as one of the achievements during the past period, and we will follow up on their work in the next stage to ensure that the level of government services and performance are raised to new heights that live up to our great ambitions.

Aisha Abdullah Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai

Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts

Mohammed Abdullah Linjawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita was appointed as Director General of the Land and Property Department, in addition to his current job duties as Executive Director of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority.