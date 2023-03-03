His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, congratulated Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi for his arrival at the International Space Station.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said through his account on the social networking site “Twitter”: Congratulations on your arrival, Sultan… and we thank God for your safety, all the Emirates and Arabs stand with you as you begin your mission from inside the International Space Station… We were counting the seconds as we looked forward to recording a new achievement that carries Zayed’s ambition.

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, accompanied by the Crew-6 mission team, arrived at the International Space Station in preparation for the start of the longest space mission in Arab history, which extends for six months, this morning.