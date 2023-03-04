His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, surprised the members of the “Furjan Dubai” initiative team, with a gift accompanied by a letter of thanks from His Highness, in appreciation of their sincere efforts in community service. In his message, His Highness said: “Brothers and sisters.. the Al Furjan Dubai team.. thank you for your continuous giving in serving Dubai society, and I wish you success in all your projects.”

The founder of the “Furjan Dubai” initiative, Alia Al-Shamlan, thanked His Highness for his message to the initiative team, which numbered 31 citizens, stressing that it is “a medal for all of them, and a stronger motivation for more work and giving to serve the community.”

She told «Emirates Today» that the initiative seeks to empower local communities in Dubai’s residential neighborhoods, and enhance communication between them and government and private institutions by stimulating the spirit of volunteering and community contribution.

She added that the initiative succeeded in covering more than 350 success stories of heroes from the local community, supporting more than 2,500 home projects, and solving more than 200 problems in neighborhoods through Al Furjan Bridge.

She emphasized the success of the initiative in shedding light on the successful and creative personalities in each festival, in various sports, cultural and creative fields, and in supporting Emirati national projects. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed had met the “Furjan Dubai” team last December, and His Highness praised the team’s efforts and initiatives that are in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in improving the quality of life in neighborhoods. residential in Dubai.

His Highness, Crown Prince of Dubai, said, “The (Furjan Dubai) initiative was able to enhance community cohesion and national identity, and empower talents and businesses among individuals in residential neighborhoods in Dubai, to build a cohesive social life, community neighborhoods and interdependent families, encourage community participation, and establish a culture of volunteering.”