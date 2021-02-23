His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that there are no limits to the impossible thanks to the support of our leaders and the passion of our people, and that our ambition always remains number 1.

His Highness said on his account on “Twitter”: “Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohammed bin Zayed and a picture of history with honoring the Hope Probe team .. In our country, there is no limit to the impossible thanks to the support of our leaders and the passion of our people .. We have reached Mars and our ambition always remains number 1.”

He added, “This honor comes to the young Hope probe team, with the launch of an Emirati ministerial retreat led by Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohammed bin Zayed to define the country’s priorities for the next 50 years … Our goals are great, our ambitions are greater, and our goal is to elevate the UAE, and we are able to compete with the world in various fields.”





