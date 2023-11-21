His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, announced that Dubai is preparing to host more than 2,500 future experts from 100 countries in the largest global gathering of future experts next week at the “Museum of the Future” within the second session of the “Dubai Forum.” the future”.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “Dubai is preparing to host more than 2,500 future experts from 100 countries in the largest global gathering of future experts next week at the “Museum of the Future” within the second session of the “Dubai Future Forum” to launch meaningful dialogues about… It will be about the future of the world in the presence of about 100 international institutions and organizations concerned with anticipating the future.”

His Highness stressed: “The world looks at Dubai as the city of the future… and we look to the future with a positive and systematic vision based on cooperation and partnership, preparing for the future and seizing its opportunities.”