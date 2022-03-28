His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that the World Government Summit reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for government work based on innovation and readiness, and the foresight of The future, and the development of thought aimed at achieving sustainable development in all vital sectors.

His Highness said: “The holding of the World Government Summit is an important event, during which the UAE hosts a large group of leaders, experts and specialists from all countries of the world, to discuss the latest trends and variables aimed at developing government work in its various tracks, and the UAE is keen to harness all capabilities to organize the event. global best.

This came during his visit to the headquarters of the World Government Summit 2022, which will be held at the “Expo Dubai 2020,”, where he was briefed on the preparations, inspected the equipment, and the readiness of the work teams to host the largest government gathering in the world, in a manner befitting the UAE, which is considered A global and regional destination in organizing major events and exhibitions.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, through tweets on Twitter, said yesterday: “I reviewed the preparations for the organization of the World Government Summit, and attended part of the activities of the introductory day of the summit. This great event consolidates its position annually, as a forum for leaders and experts of government work. in the world… who meet to look forward to the future, and to discuss the development of the various mechanisms of government action.”

His Highness added: “Governments today are required to change, speed up work, and develop their systems in a balanced manner, to keep pace with global changes… which is what the summit seeks to discuss and draw its broad lines, as a reflection of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which is based on flexibility and permanent readiness.”

His Highness attended part of the sessions and events of the introductory day, within the World Government Summit, where His Highness witnessed part of the “Future Visions for Global Investment Leaders” session, during which Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO of Mubadala Group, spoke The dialogue was moderated by John Defterios, and His Highness also attended part of the ministerial session, “The Seminar of Arab Ministers and Youth”.

On the importance of the summit as a forward-looking platform, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the summit offers innovative ideas and solutions to transform reality challenges into future solutions that support government work and enhance its ability to deal with changes and developments in a scientific manner based on innovation, and the harnessing of science. Modern and advanced knowledge to serve the people.

His Highness added: “The World Government Summit is the best example of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the importance of innovation and development in the government work system, in order to ensure keeping pace with changes and enhancing the ability of governments to implement sustainable development strategies and plans to achieve the aspirations of their peoples. It guarantees a bright future for current and future generations.”

His Highness explained: “Governments have become required to develop their systems quickly and in a balanced manner, which requires the existence of global platforms for the exchange of expertise and experiences by experts and specialists, and then support the transformation of theoretical ideas into practical and applicable reality, in order to ensure the continuity and effectiveness of government performance.”

His Highness added: “Over the past years, the World Government Summit has presented a wide range of ideas and initiatives that have contributed to supporting governments in achieving their goals and strategic plans. It is in line with the characteristics and requirements of each country.

The summit constitutes an inclusive platform for more than 30 global organizations, as it hosts in its extraordinary edition this year senior government officials, experts, and leaders of the private sector, to explore the future of governments, within more than 110 key dialogue and interactive sessions.

The summit sessions will review the most prominent current and future global challenges, ways to improve government performance, enhance the ability of governments to anticipate and prepare for rapid changes, and devise solutions that ensure their employment in improving the lives of societies. It also focuses on the prospects for future developments in various scientific, technological, medical and community sectors, and how to invest them. And directing it, in the interest of societies, and ensuring the building of a sustainable future for future generations.

The World Government Summit 2022 will witness wide participation, with more than 4,000 personalities from 190 countries, as well as elite speakers participating in its sessions and forums, including the most prominent government officials, heads of international organizations and bodies, heads of international companies, and prominent entrepreneurs from the private sector in the world.

future governments

Since its launch in 2013, the World Government Summit has focused on shaping and foreseeing future governments and building a better future for humanity, and has contributed to establishing a new system of international partnerships based on inspiring and foreseeing future governments.



