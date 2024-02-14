His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said via the “X” platform: “The World Government Summit is a success story that began in Dubai and today it has become the most important event in anticipating the future of government work internationally.”.“

His Highness added: “Behind the successes of the summit, there is one working team whose goal is always to raise the name of the United Arab Emirates… With your efforts, we contribute to creating a better future for all, and consolidate Dubai’s leadership.”