His Highness said in his official account on Twitter: “I saw the selection of the American magazine Condé Nast Traveler, which specializes in tourism and travel, for Hatta among the 50 most beautiful towns in the world. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision was not satisfied with building the most beautiful cities in the world. Dubai is the most beautiful town in the world and its most beautiful wilderness and countryside .. I thank the work teams in the Dubai government that deal with all regions of the emirate and work in accordance with the vision of its ruler to enhance its leadership and brilliance in every part of it ..”