His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that “the retreat of the fiftieth year of adopting a new round of the national agenda and a set of strategic projects for the new phase increases our determination to consolidate the successes of the past 50 years,” following His Highness The ambition of the UAE has no limits. On the occasion of his participation in the “Fifty-Year Retreat”, His Highness added that the retreat aims to outline the milestones for the next phase of the UAE’s march full of achievements.

His Highness wrote two tweets on his Twitter account. In the first, he said: “Headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, I participated in the fifty-year retreat, which aims to outline the parameters of the next phase of our country’s march full of accomplishments … the vision of our forward-looking leadership and planning for the future will do the UAE’s boundless ambition.

In the second tweet, His Highness affirmed that “what the fifty-year retreat witnessed in terms of adopting a new cycle of the national agenda and a set of strategic projects for the new phase … increases our determination to consolidate the successes of the past fifty years, with exceptional successes and achievements in the next fifty years.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

