His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, expressed his thanks to all the national teams that worked over months to present an exceptional international event worthy of the name of the United Arab Emirates.

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform: “Over the course of two weeks, coinciding with the Year of Sustainability, our country welcomed more than 70,000 guests from nearly 200 countries, who gathered during the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Expo City Dubai for one goal. “It is to protect our planet and ensure a more sustainable future for future generations.”

His Highness added: “We realized from the beginning that the challenge is great, but the leadership of the UAE always sees challenges as opportunities to create a better future, while uniting all global efforts in this noble humanitarian mission.”