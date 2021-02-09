His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler Dubai, and their brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their Highness Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, with the completion of the historical achievement, the first of its kind at the level of the Arab and Islamic nations, which the people of the Emirates achieved yesterday, by entering “The Hope Probe” has successfully entered its orbit around Mars, crowning its journey, which began on July 20, to realize a dream that struck the imagination of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, 50 years ago.

His Highness said: “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support, encouragement and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE is making a new history for the region and the world, as the great achievement that the UAE has added today to Its track record of achievements, and in full view of the world ».

His Highness added, “Our country is recording an unprecedented scientific and cognitive victory at the level of the Arab and Islamic nations, and an achievement that we will employ the positive results of and the important lessons we have learned during all stages of work on this ambitious project to serve the peoples of the region and the world, in line with the UAE’s constant endeavor to provide everything that it might. Achieving human happiness, and ensuring a promising future for future generations.

His Highness affirmed that «the great achievement, which was achieved with the grace of God Almighty, and the determination of the people of the Emirates to prove their merit in pioneering the blessed development process, which started with the establishment of the Union State, is a new qualitative leap that strengthens our country’s standing globally by entering areas related to making the future.

His Highness said: “Whatever pride we feel today, this historic achievement has been achieved by young Emirati hands and minds, whose efforts have culminated in nearly six years of hard work and dedication to accomplishing tasks according to the schedule set for this huge project, despite the exceptional circumstances that have changed over the course of Last year, all the standards and measures, the confidence of these young people was not shaken in their ability to fulfill the pledge they made, to turn Zayed’s dream into reality and an achievement that crowns the head of every Emirati and Emirati, the achievement achieved today confirms that the UAE will always be a beacon of hope, goodness and development throughout the earth, Even if this target is millions of miles away in the depth of space ».





