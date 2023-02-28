His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE does not delay in providing a helping hand and providing relief to everyone who needs support and assistance in situations of adversity and adversity, in compliance with the approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless him. His wealth, since the establishment of the Union State, and it is the same approach that our country adheres to today under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the support of their fellow owners Their Highnesses, the Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, so that the UAE will always remain at the forefront of helping those affected by calamities around the world.

This came during a meeting with His Highness, yesterday, accompanied by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, in the Leaders Building at Dubai Expo, members of the Dubai Police Search and Rescue Team and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services participating in the Emirates Search and Rescue Team, who took the initiative to provide assistance within the framework of Operation « The Gallant Knight / 2» for those affected by the devastating earthquake, which Turkey and Syria were recently exposed to, specifically in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaraş, and through the rapid response, recovery and rehabilitation phases, in implementation of the leadership’s directives to provide all possible forms of support to contribute to mitigating the effects of the disaster that befell In many Syrian and Turkish cities and villages.

His Highness said in a tweet via Twitter: “I am proud to meet the field search and rescue teams of Dubai Police and Dubai Ambulance, which participated in Operation Gallant Knight 2 launched by the President of the State. The Emirates, following in the footsteps of Zayed Al-Khair, always takes the initiative to extend a helping hand, and respond to the call of human brotherhood everywhere.

During the meeting, His Highness expressed his appreciation for the heroic role and humanitarian contributions made by the team, and the high efficiency shown by the Dubai Police and Dubai Ambulance Corporation in carrying out the various tasks assigned to them within the framework of this operation, and what it aimed at supporting friends in Turkey in facing this ordeal, confirming the approach of The UAE is genuine in standing by everyone who needs help in times of adversity, and its initiative is always to advance the ranks in all fields of giving and giving, with the help of its loyal sons who spare no effort in translating the positions and principles of the UAE into tangible achievements that spread goodness throughout the globe.

His Highness listened to an explanation from the team leader, Colonel Khaled Ibrahim Al Hammadi, about the tasks in which the Dubai Police team and the Dubai Ambulance Corporation participated, and the efforts made by the team members through field survey and search and rescue operations in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaraş, which was the most affected place by the earthquake. And the achievements made during the mission showed the advanced extent of the efficiency of the Emirati teams in dealing with emergency situations, regardless of the diversity of their forms and the varying scope of their impact. The Emirati search and rescue team participating in Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” in Syria returned home after contributing with a number of international teams in search and rescue operations from the earthquake disaster that befell a number of Syrian cities and villages.

The team leader, Lieutenant Colonel Hamad Al-Kaabi, said that the team made exceptional efforts to search for survivors during the first days of the disaster, using the latest devices and equipment in the field of search and rescue. He explained that after announcing the end of the search and rescue operations, and in coordination with the local authorities in Syria, the transition to the “recovery and rehabilitation” stage took place, where intensive training programs were implemented for the Syrian Civil Defense, to enable them to operate and maintain the devices and search equipment that were gifted by the leadership directives to the brothers in Syria. Syria, and these training programs were completed successfully.

