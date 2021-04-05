Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, affirmed that Dubai and the UAE, thanks to the directives of its wise leadership, achieved an advanced position in the field of security and safety regionally and globally with the certificate of international reports, including information security and cyberspace, which has become an urgent requirement with widespread For smart technologies, which are an important pillar of work in various fields and disciplines, which requires full preparation for all the challenges that technology brings in addition to the opportunities it provides.

Hamdan bin Mohammed during the opening of the exhibition

His Highness said: “Dubai has been proactive in strengthening its position as a leading global city in innovation, safety and security, with the launch of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, of the Dubai Cybersecurity Strategy in line with the technological advancements he is witnessing. The world, the smart transformation in the emirate, with the aim of providing integrated protection against cyber security risks, and supporting innovation in cyberspace, which would enhance the emirate’s growth and economic prosperity. His Highness added: “Major forums and conferences in this sector represent an opportunity to consolidate international cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, confront threats and dangers in the field of cyberspace, and establish global partnerships with major specialized international institutions, in a manner that ensures harnessing technology and achieving the highest possible benefit to create a new reality and a busy life. Opportunities, and a model to be emulated in the development and cybersecurity of the world ».

This came during the inauguration of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, the activities of the eighth edition of the “CyberTech Global” exhibition and conference 2021, the largest forum for the cybersecurity sector in the world, which is being hosted by Dubai for the first time and will continue until April 7 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Dubai.

His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, His Excellency Hamad Al Mansoori, Head of the UAE Digital Government, Member of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Cyber ​​Security Center, and His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the Emirates Council for Cybersecurity, and His Excellency Talal Belhoul, Chairman Board of Directors of the Dubai Electronic Security Center, and Yousef Al Shaibani, Director General of the Dubai Cyber ​​Security Center. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum toured the exhibition halls and was briefed on the latest technologies in the field of cybersecurity presented by international and emerging companies. His Highness also attended the dialogue session entitled “Ideas about the future of the Internet and intelligence from a national level perspective”, in which he spoke Retired Brigadier General Pinhas Buchris, former director of Unit 8200, Israel.

Distinguished global presence

The sessions will also discuss the reality of post-Covid-19 cybersecurity, as well as the impact of the pandemic on the digital systems of the health sector, country strategies, and cloud computing. During the conference, prominent personalities from different backgrounds and countries will speak, including Yijal Ona, Director General, National Internet Directorate The Israeli, Israel, General Wesley Clark, the former supreme commander of NATO forces in Europe, General David Petraeus, the former director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, and many others. With its hosting of this global event, Dubai confirms its leading role regionally and globally in the field of digital technology, as a commitment to the vision of the wise leadership that always seeks leadership in all fields.

Themes and Topics

The topics of the most prominent event of its kind in the world within the cybersecurity sector address the changes brought about by the “Covid 19” pandemic, which have contributed to the increasing reliance on technology in various fields of work. It also sheds light on the challenges and implications of cybersecurity in a wide range of sectors and disciplines such as financial technology. , Retail, insurance, aviation, economics and politics, as experts expect that the current year will witness more transformations and increasing challenges, especially with the increase in cyber attacks, and the impact they may have on various sectors, and the event will include an exhibition for specialized international companies along with the corporate wing Startups dedicated to innovative companies.

During this edition, the special sessions and events will touch on multiple axes, including artificial intelligence, advanced technologies of the Internet of things, big data, cloud computing and their reflection on the development of various sectors, including health, insurance, the financial sector, telecommunications, smart transportation, and others.