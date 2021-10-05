His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, confirmed that the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights the features of a march that began for the future from the depth of our country’s belonging to its nation and its authentic Arab identity, and its adherence to its ancient values ​​and traditions. The story of the UAE will remain a source of inspiration for future generations, motivating them to innovate and create.

This came during the visit of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai today, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Group, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Noura Minister of Culture and Youth Al Kaabi, the UAE National Pavilion, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the components of the pavilion, which provide an overview of the emergence of the UAE and the accompanying instillation of authentic human values ​​in the hearts of its people, which formed the basis of its comprehensive renaissance.





