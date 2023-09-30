His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, witnessed the graduation of members of the third batch of the “Dubai Future Experts Programme”, which was developed by the Dubai Future Foundation and the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai. The Dubai Future Academy aims to train and prepare a certified elite of future experts in various strategic sectors, thus contributing to the development and implementation of future projects that enhance Dubai’s leadership as the best city in the world in preparation for the future.

His Highness said: “The process of preparing and empowering Emirati youth continues… and the achievements speak for themselves, and these national competencies have become the first and most important pillar for consolidating our leadership and achieving our successes in the sectors of space, aviation, technology, science, engineering, energy, economics, communication, and everything related to the future.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “We launched the Dubai Future Experts Program four years ago, to be an incubator for developing the skills of future leaders, and to provide them with the tools they need for anticipating the future to develop the performance of the entities they work for, and to contribute to launching quality projects based on… Anticipating the opportunities of the future and preparing for its upcoming transformations in the right way.”

His Highness stressed that Dubai is keen to continue the process of designing the future, in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who believes that the achievements of the present are only the beginning of the journey to achieve the vision of the future in Dubai.

The Dubai Future Academy will open registration for the fourth batch of the “Dubai Future Experts Programme” this October, to provide government agencies in Dubai with the opportunity to benefit from this program in developing the skills of their employees and leaders in the field of designing the future, and to build on these outcomes to achieve qualitative achievements and enhance the efficiency. Government sector in Dubai.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reviewed a group of projects, research reports and future scenarios that members of the “Dubai Future Experts Program” worked to develop during their participation in the first and second levels of the program.

The Dubai Future Experts Program aims to prepare an elite group of future experts in various vital and future sectors, and to develop the methodology of forward-looking thought in the government sector, which contributes to empowering government agencies with the necessary tools to anticipate, design and prepare for the future, and keep pace with the rapid changes in the region and the world.

The members of the third batch of the “Dubai Future Experts Programme” from middle and senior management employees in government agencies in Dubai participated, over the course of an entire year, in a variety of training courses, lectures and workshops that were delivered by an elite group of experts and specialists in the field of future forecasting from the UAE. Emirates and around the world.

• The third batch included training courses, lectures and workshops supervised by international experts and specialists.

Crown Prince of Dubai:

• We launched the Dubai Future Experts Program four years ago to be an incubator for developing the skills of future leaders, and to provide them with the tools they need for anticipating the future to improve the performance of the entities they work for.

• Work is continuing to implement the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid, who believes that the achievements of the present are only the beginning of the journey to achieve Dubai’s vision for its future.

Preparing future design experts

The “Dubai Future Experts” program focuses on preparing future design experts accredited in the field of government work in the Emirate of Dubai, supporting them to enrich the process of development and government development, employing their knowledge and experience to improve the performance of strategic sectors and the government excellence model in Dubai, and preparing for global changes through proactive preparation and planning.

