His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, published a video on his official page on the social networking site “Twitter” on the occasion of Martyr’s Day, which included pictures of the nation’s martyrs on the boards of the Oasis of Dignity in Abu Dhabi, in a scene that symbolizes strength. Courage to the martyrs and heroes of the Emirates.

His Highness said in his tweet: “The martyrs of the homeland … are immortal in the conscience of the homeland and the hearts of its leaders.”