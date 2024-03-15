His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, confirmed that the Mother’s Endowment Initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan It reflects the values ​​of compassion and solidarity inherent in UAE society.

His Highness said in a blog post on his account on the “X” platform, yesterday: “At the beginning of this holy month, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the (Mother’s Endowment) initiative to establish an innovative endowment fund of one billion dirhams to support education… With it, we honor mothers and contribute.” In spreading the light of education… let us contribute together in supporting this initiative, which reflects the values ​​of compassion and solidarity inherent in the UAE society.”