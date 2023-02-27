His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said through his official account on the social networking channels “Twitter”: The launch was postponed … but the ambition remains, it does not delay or stop, but rather proceeds with God’s help to new horizons.

His Highness added, “We always wish success and safety to Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and his fellow crew members of CREW-6.”

And NASA announced this morning that the launch of the Crew-6 mission has been postponed.

NASA added that more details about the new launch date for the mission will be announced soon.

Delaying the launch of the flight until further notice to ensure the safety of the Falcon 9 missile