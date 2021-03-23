His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said that the meeting of the Dubai Council today was different, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced a set of steps and decisions It is paving the way for Dubai to enter a new phase in the development journey, according to a tweet that His Highness published on his Twitter account, in which he said: “The Dubai Council meeting today was different .. in which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced a set of steps and decisions that pave the way. “Dubai has entered a new stage in the development journey … and we tell him the Dubai government is of the historical responsibility … and your vision has been in progress since now.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a meeting of the Dubai Council, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum The Deputy Ruler of Dubai approved a set of decisions, including the complete restructuring of the Dubai government

And the restructuring of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce … and the formation of 3 chambers of commerce for the emirate, the naming of Juma Al Majid as honorary president of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Sultan bin Sulayem as president of the Dubai International Chamber of Commerce, and Omar Al Olama as president of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

His Highness also approved the new Dubai International Trade Map, which includes shipping and air lines for more than 400 cities around the world now, and working on expanding this network to 200 new cities.

His Highness approved the five-year plan to raise the value of the emirate’s foreign trade exchange from 1.4 to 2 trillion dirhams, and approved the signing of binding work contracts with all officials of the emirate and directors of its departments, bodies and institutions for a period of 3 years … in which the outputs … and remuneration … and the accountability mechanism are specified.





