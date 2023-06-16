His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of the third phase of the “Dubai 10X” initiative, which oversees Dubai Foundation for the Future, with the aim of developing a new methodology for the work of government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai, by making a quantum leap in the thinking of government sector employees, so that Dubai, through this initiative, presents an innovative global model that future governments can adopt and use its outputs.

During his meeting with a number of government leaders in Dubai and senior officials, His Highness said: “In 2017, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum asked a question to 37 general managers in government agencies in Dubai, which is (How can Dubai be the best city in the world?) And to answer On this question, we launched the (Dubai 10X) initiative to make Dubai ahead of the cities of the world… We asked the participating entities in the first phase to develop their own projects… In the second phase, we asked them to cooperate to launch joint projects… Today we are launching the third phase of this initiative with bigger goals. And a broader vision.

During the third phase, a vital and pivotal project will be implemented under the leadership of a government official who will supervise a joint work team from various government agencies, provided that the results of the project are measurable in terms of its positive impact on the lives of individuals in Dubai.

New methodology

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “The future is a trademark registered in the name of (Dubai) … and we have succeeded through the (Dubai 10X) initiative in developing a new methodology for government work .. and bringing about the required change in the thinking of our employees and achieving a quantum leap in our work mechanisms.” .. And we want to build on this change and transfer this successful experience to a new stage.

His Highness continued, saying: “Today, we share with the world the (Dubai 10X) experience, which witnessed 42 innovative projects in various future fields that were developed in the spirit of one team. This initiative bears the aspirations and aspirations of Dubai to precede cities in the world methodically and intellectually. Dubai is living the future today… and the process of designing the future continues.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, indicated that the (Dubai 10X) model will help governments around the world to imagine and design the future in an unconventional way, anticipate the needs of societies and enhance the quality of life of their members, meet the requirements of the main government and economic sectors, and prepare for the future properly by developing and launching quality projects that are in line with The speed of global changes. His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: «(Dubai 10X) is an initiative launched by Mohammed bin Rashid in 2017 to make Dubai the best city in the world and the most prepared for the future… And because the race towards excellence and innovation is without borders, we directed the adoption of a new methodology to implement future projects within the initiative to consolidate For the spirit of one team and for making qualitative and pioneering leaps in the performance of various government sectors… Dubai is the future, and the future is Dubai.

The launch of the third phase of the (Dubai 10X) initiative was attended by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation Omar Sultan Al Olama, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Al Basti, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, and a number of directors of government departments and agencies in Dubai.

Future projects

The “Dubai 10X” initiative, since its launch, under the supervision of the Dubai Future Foundation, has contributed to the development of many qualitative and future projects that were approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, including the “Oyoun” project, one of the “Police Without Personnel” projects developed by the Dubai Police. Dubai by employing surveillance systems with smart technologies cameras within an integrated security system under the supervision of the Dubai Police in cooperation with a number of partners in the private sector, and with the support and participation of the concerned government departments and institutions; With the aim of enhancing the capabilities of the specialized agencies to deal efficiently, effectively and professionally with everything related to the security of the individual and society.

As part of DEWA’s participation in the “Dubai 10X” initiative to develop Dubai government services, the “Moro” data center project for integrated solutions was launched, which provides proactive solutions to protect, manage and integrate data, and provide valuable and innovative solutions aimed at opening new horizons for the private and government sectors on Both, in support of the digital transformation process and the provision of the best digital solutions and services.

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation in Dubai launched the “Now” project with the aim of launching the revival of trade and freight traffic in traditional ships by employing modern technology to increase the operational efficiency of ships and shorten the period of loading, transport and freight trips, by providing a virtual market that uses smartphone applications for all merchants with ship owners under One umbrella, to remove barriers to communication and distance.

The main market features include a smart system for determining prices according to supply and demand, determining insurance costs, customer service, and instant electronic payment while getting rid of the control of brokers and brokers, and enabling merchants and ship owners to deal directly. The platform also provides an evaluation system that enhances confidence and transparency, while the platform currently targets merchants and cargo. Commercial, with the possibility of expanding in the future to include individuals and personal shipments.

The “Dubai project”, developed by the Dubai Land Department, provides a digital platform available from anywhere in the world to dispose of real estate in Dubai without the need for the presence of parties within the country. It is the first digital real estate market in Dubai that allows the investor to make real estate investment decisions through an integrated set of digital procedures. And without the need for paper documents.

Vision for the future

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the “Dubai 10X” initiative in 2017 with the aim of making a positive impact on the lives of community members in Dubai, providing government services in innovative ways, and finding solutions to challenges that contribute to In strengthening Dubai’s leading position as a global destination for exporting innovative models and methods in government work, as well as encouraging various government agencies in Dubai to exchange experiences, skills, resources and minds within a common framework aimed at presenting and launching joint initiatives among them that include all basic sectors that affect the quality of human life, including That: tourism, economy, security, safety, media, health, emergency, community life, infrastructure, sustainability, education, and more.

