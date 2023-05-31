His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that the health and comfort of senior citizens and their social and psychological stability are among the goals covered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with all Attention and care, which is evident in His Highness’ permanent directives to provide everything that would ensure the best forms of decent life for senior citizens, in appreciation of their efforts and giving to their homeland, the Emirates.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, said: “The experiences and experiences of senior citizens are treasures that we preserve, appreciate, and draw lessons from. We see in them a strong source of support for every effort aimed at making the future. We spare no effort to provide the best features and services for senior citizens. We are working to provide all aspects of support.” And care for them.. We hope to be successful in serving them and expressing our gratitude for the great services they provided in various fields.

As His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a tweet on Twitter: “As part of the initiatives of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, I visited the (Thukher) club for senior citizens in Safa Park, and followed up on some of the activities and services provided to them, and we directed By establishing a series of additional clubs to serve them.. Senior citizens are the blessing of the home.. Their happiness and comfort is a top priority.. We are keen to provide them with all aspects of support and care, and to upgrade all services provided to them.

His Highness added, “We thank the family of the late Obaid Muhammad Abdullah Al-Helou for their support of the Thukher Club for senior citizens in Dubai.. This initiative reflects part of the values ​​of giving and cohesion inherent in the souls of the people of the Emirates to serve the UAE community and strengthen its solidarity.”

This came during his visit, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the second deputy ruler of Dubai, to the headquarters of the “Thukher” club, one of the initiatives of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens’ Affairs, in Al Safa Park in Dubai.

The visit was attended by the Commissioner-General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life track, Mattar Al-Tayer, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, the Commissioner-General of the Citizens Services track, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, the Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, and a number of directors of government departments, agencies and institutions and senior officials in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to an explanation given by the Health Adviser to the Dubai Police, Major General Dr. Ali Single, about the goals of the club, which are summarized by his slogan “For Dubai to remain young forever”, as “Thuker” seeks to empower and integrate senior citizens into society. And enhancing their quality of life, by providing integrated services that contribute to helping the beneficiaries of the club’s services to keep pace with the rapid development of life in all its aspects, and enhance their confidence that they are active contributors to the achievements of the present, and partners in making the future, with the expertise and experience they gained over many years of work. and giving.

The visit included a tour, during which His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, was briefed on the services provided by the Thukher Club through its three pavilions. The first pavilion, which is the physical wellness pavilion, deals with the physical and mental health of senior citizens.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also followed the activity of the section concerned with the quality of cultural and social life in the club, and the services it provides through a library that includes a group of distinguished books in various fields of knowledge, in addition to linking it to the Dubai Digital Library, in addition to a hall for displaying Movies.

His Highness visited the “Nutrition Pavilion”, which is the section dedicated to taking care of the concept of proper nutrition that is commensurate with the physical needs and health status of senior citizens, in a way that ensures them maintaining a healthy quality of life, by providing services for designing appropriate nutrition programs for each person separately, as well as providing Awareness and information related to healthy and proper nutrition for club members, in a way that contributes to enhancing the vital functions of the body.

During the visit, His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, listened to an explanation about the design of the club building, consisting of three main wings, which was inspired by the famous triple sign of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which symbolizes the values ​​of love, victory and victory.

The Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Muhammad Al-Basti, confirmed that the opening of the “Thuker” club for senior citizens is a practical translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure the quality of life of this group dear to us all. It fulfills the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to enhance community cohesion.

He said, “Senior citizens are the solid link, reference, address, and guarantee for the system of authentic values ​​upon which our society is based, and their continuous and active participation in daily life provides much of their experience, wisdom, insight, and knowledge that we need in our present and future, and it is a win for all of us.”

Al Basti added: “The Thukher Center for senior citizens in Dubai provides an open space that appreciates legacy and previous contributions, and a platform for positive communication, continuous learning and entertainment, acquiring new skills and sharing valuable experiences, which constitutes an added value by shortening the distance between generations, and providing a safety net for senior citizens that enhances cohesion.” And community interaction that honors our elders, celebrates our values, and takes our will as a basis for projects that involve all segments of society.” He praised the efforts of the joint government team from all sides, which implemented the project.

In addition, Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said that this distinguished achievement, with its high-level facilities and services, keeps pace with the leadership’s vision of providing the best levels of care and quality of life for citizens, especially the elderly, and translates the extent of keenness to be Dubai is one of the best cities to live.

She added: “The efforts of the various government agencies and institutions are joining forces to allow the club’s visitors to live a healthy and modern lifestyle, enabling them to practice a healthy, integrated, sporting and social life, which enhances their ability to continue giving, and invest their expertise optimally, and we are pleased that the Community Development Authority is part of this system.” An actor that translates a comprehensive vision for our leadership, looks forward to the future, and establishes with interest and love sustainable services to make citizens happy and improve their quality of life.

For his part, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri said that the “Thukher” club in Al Safa Park is the first within the initiative to establish a series of similar clubs in Dubai Gardens, with the aim of empowering and integrating senior citizens, reducing the gap between generations, and confirming the guarantees that ensure their participation in community life. Completely, avoiding social isolation, taking care of their quality of life in terms of health, culture and psychology, and giving them space to enjoy life within the distinctive atmosphere of Dubai Gardens and the facilities that allow them to practice various sports, such as walking and cycling, within the paths designated for this in the emirate’s gardens.

He added: «This initiative comes in implementation of the continuous directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to improve the quality of life of senior citizens, and to ensure their active and continuous participation within the societal fabric of the UAE, and in pursuit of the main goals set by the Supreme Committee for Development and Affairs of Senior Citizens, headed by His Highness. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, through the club’s provision of various services, taking into account the various aspects of the lives of senior citizens in terms of physical, mental and psychological health, and establishing their feeling that they are an important part of society, and that they are the subject of all attention and care.

“Thukher” .. symbolizes the meanings of love, victory and victory

The “Thukher” club’s slogan, inspired by the triple sign of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which symbolizes the meanings of love, victory and victory, reflects the extent of the expression of “love” that the people of the Emirates have for senior citizens in return. The services and sacrifices they provided for the sake of their country, and what the new generations must of their victory, so that the victory will always be the ally of everyone who rewards giving in the service of the country, while this sign, with all its noble values ​​​​it symbolizes, was also adopted as a visual slogan for the club.

Smart Check Services

Thukher Club, through the “Physical Care Wing”, provides smart examination services for vital indicators, cognitive and mental strength, and other medical examinations necessary to determine the health status of the beneficiaries of the club’s services from senior citizens. The club also provides through this wing the latest sports equipment and equipment that It is suitable for this age group in order to encourage club members to practice sports, and to improve the level of physical fitness under the supervision of a group of specialists.

The club, through the “Quality of Social and Cultural Life” pavilion, also allows club members the opportunity to read the books and literature it contains in various fields, as well as enabling them to enter the Dubai Digital Library, which includes about 1.8 million digital items and 160,000 titles. During this part of the club, community development authority services are provided to club members.

to support

Thukher Club has the support of a group of strategic partners, namely: Dubai Executive Council, Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Academic Health Foundation, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Digital, Dubai Police, Department of Finance, Dubai Municipality, and the Community Development Authority in Dubai.

