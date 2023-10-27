His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, blessed the selection of the Executive Director of Medical Affairs at the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, Vice Chancellor of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences for Medical Affairs, Executive Director of Latifa Hospital for Women and Children, Dr. Mona Tahlak to head the International Hospital Federation. His Highness said that this selection marked an Emirati and Arab achievement that is the first of its kind.

His Highness said in a tweet on “EX”: “We congratulate the election of Dr. Mona Tahlak – Executive Director of Medical Affairs at Dubai Academic Health Foundation, Vice Chancellor of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences for Medical Affairs, Executive Director of Latifa Hospital for Women and Children, to head the International Hospital Federation. To record an Emirati and Arab achievement that is the first of its kind. Once again, the Emirati girl proves her ability to play national and international roles in various vital sectors, and we are all proud of Dr. Mona, and we wish her success in her next mission to serve the global medical sector.”

Emirati doctor Mona Tahlak was elected President of the International Hospital Federation during the World Hospital Congress held in Lisbon, making her the first Arab woman to hold this high international position in the International Hospital Federation since its founding.

During her work with the International Hospital Federation over the past seven years, Thalak highlighted the excellence and success of the hospital sector in the UAE, and presented the experience and contributions of Emirati women in this field on a global scale.

Dr. Mona Tahlak told Emirates Al-Youm that winning the position is a source of pride for Arab and Emirati women in particular, stressing her pride in being the first Arab woman to hold this position.

She stressed that the leadership supported Emirati women in all specializations, until they were able to hold global positions and lead the international scene in various fields, and thanked them for their continued support.

Tahlak expressed her gratitude for the leadership’s support and her happiness at being chosen to head the International Hospital Federation, saying: “I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to our leadership for their firm commitment to empowering Emirati women, who have excelled in high-level roles in various fields, thanks to the great confidence and opportunities it has given them, to enhance their progress and excellence.” Within various sectors, especially in the medical sector.”