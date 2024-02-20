His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, chaired the first meeting of the committee for the year 2024, and His Highness approved a package of decisions and initiatives to work on during the coming period in order to consolidate the quality of life of citizens, as well as His Highness reviewed the most prominent decisions of the committee that was formed in May 2022, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, during a year and a half.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “Improving the quality of life of citizens is the top priority of our ambitious projects and initiatives, and the goal of our development plans, in a way that translates the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. May God protect him, by harnessing all capabilities to meet the aspirations of citizens and enhance their well-being and family and social stability.”

His Highness directed the members of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai to intensify work to consolidate the achievements it has achieved over the past two years, and to move to a new qualitative stage by launching innovative and sustainable programs and initiatives that anticipate the challenges of the future, with a pioneering spirit capable of keeping pace with developments and innovating solutions in a way that enhances comprehensive and sustainable development in Dubai. . His Highness also directed that all residential land requests for Dubai citizens be completed within two months.

His Highness said: “Distributing more than 8,400 residential land grants, increasing the value of social benefits and allocations to support citizens by a value of 542 million dirhams, and employing more than 17,000 citizens in the government and private sectors… and other achievements achieved by the committee confirm that we are moving steadily to achieve the goals of the Dubai Agenda.” Social Affairs 33… Caring for the citizen will remain the main driver for achieving our ambitions for prosperity, comprehensive development, and enhancing our global standing.”

His Highness added: “We have adopted a package of new decisions and initiatives for the next stage in the paths of retirees, community cohesion, housing, quality of life, and social services, and we have directed to provide everything necessary to achieve the committee’s goals in supporting and serving citizens. We are continuing to launch innovative programs and projects to make the people of Dubai happy.” .

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform yesterday: “When His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum formed the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens’ Affairs, His Highness set a clear and single goal for this committee, which is the happiness and comfort of every citizen in Dubai and improving the quality of his life… today, and during The committee’s first meeting in 2024 reviewed the committee’s report on the achievements and projects achieved by citizens during a year and a half: increasing social allocations and benefits by 542 million dirhams – employing more than 17,000 citizens in the public and private sectors – distributing more than 8,400 residential land grants – granting 4,400. A housing financial grant worth two billion dirhams – facilitating 5,500 housing loans worth 5 billion dirhams, and other results and projects that are in the interest of the citizen.

His Highness added, “We have directed to complete the allocation of all residential land requests to citizens in Dubai within two months. We have directed many projects that guarantee family stability and achieve the best for our citizen families in terms of quality of services and speed of completion. Family stability is a top priority.. and the citizen in Dubai will remain first and second.” Thirdly, we give good news to the people of Dubai that the initiatives and projects of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens’ Affairs will reach everyone, God willing.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to an explanation about the most prominent future projects of the committee that aim to improve the quality of life of all segments of Dubai’s citizens, provide support and care for retirees, increase the number of citizens working in the private sector, and provide suitable modern lands and housing that meet the requirements of… The future and contributes to consolidating societal and family stability.

His Highness was briefed on the most prominent decisions of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, during a year and a half, as this period witnessed an increase in the value of support added to social benefits and allocations to support citizens, with a total value of 542 million dirhams, as the value of the annual total financial benefit allocations for people with disabilities was increased. The disbursement of additional financial assistance to more than 1,100 low- and middle-income minors was also increased at a value of 33.6 million dirhams, and financial benefit allocations for people of determination were raised to 70 million dirhams. This period also witnessed the launch of the My Home Initiative, and assistance to 105 eligible families. Housing support to complete the construction and furnishing of their homes amounted to 51 million dirhams, and defaulters were exempted from repaying housing loans worth 178 million dirhams. The Dubai Wedding Program was also launched with the aim of providing support to citizens about to get married in Dubai, and alleviating their financial burdens, thus encouraging them to get married. It contributes to enhancing family stability.

The file of supporting and following up on the employment of citizens witnessed the completion of the committee by supporting and following up on the employment of more than 17,000 citizens in the government and private sectors during a year and a half, as more than 1,600 citizens were employed in the government sector, in addition to following up on the employment of more than 16,000 citizens in the private sector with… Government program to support the private sector (NAFES).

The housing and quality of life track within the committee’s work with the concerned authorities was able to address the challenges of this file, as the distribution of more than 8,400 residential land grants, 4,400 housing grants worth two billion dirhams, and 5,500 housing loans worth 5 billion dirhams were completed.

In the file of developing residential neighborhoods and organizing events for citizens, the committee completed approving the design and implementation of three model neighborhoods and began implementing them, allocating 500 investment opportunities for citizens in the neighborhoods, and providing economic opportunities for low-income families. The events hosted by residential neighborhoods for citizens in Dubai also received 400,000 visitors.

The committee also sponsored a group of social events and programs such as Al-Faraj Market, the Farmers’ Market, Al-Furjan Festival, National Day events and initiatives in residential neighborhoods, Summer Rain events, and the summer camp.

679 people from low-income families were also empowered to benefit from social benefits, and in the file of developing social services and their delivery channels, the committee completed the provision of more than 250 services to citizens through the Emirati platform, the comprehensive unified platform that covers citizens’ needs for city services easily, integratedly and safely, within The comprehensive smart application for city services, “Dubai Now”, where the “Emarati” platform includes all the services that citizens need, such as housing and construction grants, social benefit services, Al Furjan events, the Esaad card, electricity and water subsidies, etc., and the service of displaying cultural and artistic events within the category of residential neighborhood events. The free parking permit display service, the Madinaty service, the Enaya insurance card display service, and other services. A care program for senior citizens and people of determination was also launched, which aims to provide health care and serve these groups in their homes, and the launch of the Thukher Club for retirees and senior citizens.

The file of enhancing the contribution of endowments in the areas of social care witnessed an increase in the value of endowment assets for social affairs during a year and a half by approximately 1.23 billion dirhams, while the estimated value of community endowment banks amounted to more than 130 million dirhams.

The most prominent projects of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai included the launch of the Dubai Integrated Housing Center in “Avenue Mall Nad Al Sheba”, which provides 54 housing services to citizens from four government agencies in one place, as the center provides an integrated housing experience that includes support and consultations to reach the best… Housing options suitable for citizens’ aspirations, and accompanying them on the journey of building their homes from the beginning until they receive them.

The committee is also following up on the implementation of the “Dubai Weddings” program, which aims to provide support to citizens about to get married in Dubai, and reduce the financial burdens on them, in a way that encourages them to get married and contributes to enhancing family stability, as the program allocates packages of initiatives, including bearing all wedding expenses. For citizens wishing to marry according to specifications and standards that suit their aspirations, provided that the wife is a citizen of the UAE. More than 170 applications have been approved, and more than 35 weddings have been carried out since the launch of the initiative.

As part of the work of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, the Dubai Police General Command and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, represented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, signed a memorandum of understanding to launch the “Support for Retirees’ Projects in Dubai” program, which gives them several privileges, including giving them priority in… Government projects, providing financing for their future projects and exempting them from service fees for five years, in addition to supporting them with consultations that ensure their projects achieve the best returns.

The program aims to support retirees’ projects through the Mohammed bin Rashid Fund to Support Small and Medium Enterprises, within the framework of seeking to achieve stability for this important community group, and stimulating the benefit of their expertise, in a way that consolidates community cohesion and contributes to achieving development and economic sustainability.

The Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai enhanced the investment opportunities provided to Dubai citizens who own small and home-based projects, by launching the Al Freej Market in Al Barsha Lake and Al Warqa 3 parks, where the market opened channels of commercial communication for citizens who own small projects with the target audience, with the aim of supporting and empowering them. By displaying their local household products in their neighborhood gardens and marketing them, which enhances their communication with the community and encourages young citizens to create their own projects.

The decisions of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai included the launch of the farmers market.

Within a package of projects implemented by the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs to develop the quality of life of citizens in residential neighbourhoods, the launch of the “Al Furjan Fund” came with the aim of financing social ideas and projects in Al Furjan residential neighborhoods and neighborhoods in Dubai, in a way that reflects on enhancing the quality of life of citizens and empowering them economically and socially.

The committee’s decisions during a year and a half included the “Investment Opportunities” initiative and the unified investment platform for citizens, which contributed to providing 500 investment opportunities in the neighborhoods and regions of the Emirate of Dubai, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to work to provide initiatives that achieve prosperity for citizens. And happiness, and provides them with the best investment opportunities that contribute to opening the horizons of sustainable development for them.

The year and a half also witnessed an increase in financial benefit allocations for people of determination to 70 million dirhams. Also, 575 low-income citizens and families of the deceased were exempted from paying their remaining housing loans, amounting to 178 million dirhams.

Last June also witnessed the adoption of the new vision for planning, designing and developing model residential neighborhoods.

The committee supported the services provided to senior citizens and people of determination, by launching the “Reaya” initiative, which provides integrated health services dedicated to senior citizens and people of determination.

The committee launched the Thukher Club in Al Safa Park in Dubai, which seeks to enhance the quality of life of senior citizens.

