His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “I saw a comprehensive report on the organization’s operations and achievements during the last period, and thanks be to God, and thanks to the contributions of 532 philanthropists.” The endowment assets managed by the Foundation grew by 18%, reaching a value of more than 10.3 billion dirhams.”

His Highness added: “We thank every charitable and humanitarian contribution from the Dubai community, and we praise the efforts of the Foundation’s team and their role in achieving the goals of Dubai Social Agenda 33, and strengthening Dubai’s leadership to provide a pioneering model in the field of endowment that establishes the spirit of community solidarity and interdependence.”

His Highness's tweet came during a meeting with the Endowment Foundation and Minors' Funds Management team.