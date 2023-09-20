His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, affirmed the ambitious mission of Zayed 2 is another launch for the center towards new achievements.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “With the completion of the Sultan Al Neyadi mission in space, we succeed in completing another mission within the plan of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, according to the path drawn for us by the vision of our wise leadership to achieve leadership in all areas of space.”

His Highness added: “The mission of Ambition Zayed 2 is another start for the center towards new achievements that will be achieved according to the strategy that we have adopted.. Sultan Al Neyadi’s achievement today is an achievement of an integrated work system of our distinguished Emirati cadres, which we believe is the basis of our success and excellence.”

His Highness concluded: “I thank all those affiliated with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, who dedicated their work and continued their efforts to ensure the success of the longest space mission in Arab history… and other space achievements, God willing.”