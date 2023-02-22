His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council and First Vice-President of the Dubai Council, affirmed that the strategic partnership that has long brought together the government and private sectors in Dubai, and represents a unique model of cooperation between the two sectors in the world, is an important pillar of The comprehensive development process in the emirate, as it constitutes an important axis of the strategy for implementing the ambitious goals included in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 that was recently launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, carrying a number of Ambitious strategic goals in an effort to double the size of Dubai’s economy and make it one of the 3 largest economic cities in the world over the next ten years.

His Highness said: “The partnership between the public and private sectors in Dubai has yielded achievements that are a solid testimony to the success of this partnership, which we are keen to develop and consolidate by providing various aspects of support that enable the local and global private sector to continue progressing and prospering from Dubai.”

His Highness added, “The ambitious goals and achievements set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum within the Dubai Economic Agenda require concerted efforts to present innovative ideas and frameworks supported by effective partnership between the government and private sectors to achieve the goals.”

His Highness expressed his confidence in the ability of the public and private sectors, and within the framework of their partnerships and fruitful and constructive cooperation between them, to achieve the goals of the economic agenda that would enhance the global position of Dubai to be the best city in the world for living and working, and the preferred destination for business, investment and tourism.

This came during His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s chairmanship of the “Dubai Council-D33” meeting, organized by the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, in cooperation with Dubai Chambers, which brings together public and private sector officials and business leaders to promote economic growth. Today (Wednesday) at Qasr Al Bahr in Dubai, the best ways and practical solutions aimed at achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

His Highness, accompanied by His Excellency Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers, and His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, was keen to participate in some of the discussions included in the meeting, emphasizing the role of the “Dubai Council” as an important platform for exchanging views and ideas. And viewpoints and experiences, to create a roadmap for the concerted efforts of the public and private sectors, and contribute to achieving an accelerated pace of economic growth in the emirate in line with the objectives and priorities of the Dubai Economic Agenda, foremost of which is doubling the size of the emirate’s economy, placing it among the three best economic cities in the world, and raising the value Adding to the industrial sector and promoting export growth by focusing on advanced industries, and consolidating the emirate’s position to be among the top 5 logistics centers and the top 4 financial centers around the world.

The council’s discussions touched on a number of important topics, including: the future of the digital economy, distinguished higher education to ensure that development needs are met during the next stage, and how to consolidate Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for attracting global talents in various fields, as well as confirming the value that the emirate represents as an ideal destination for the growth and development of companies. Small and medium-sized enterprises, how to improve the capabilities of the work environment and the regulatory frameworks that support business, and other topics related to the main sectors included in the Dubai Economic Agenda.

More than 150 senior officials in the public and private sectors and international investors participated in the activities of the Dubai Council-D33, who affirmed their firm commitment to the economic agenda that embodies the ambitious future vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of the UAE. Dubai, may God bless him.

The council expresses the true partnership between the public and private sectors and business leaders in the emirate, through which many goals, strategies and ambitious initiatives can be achieved. The participants showed a high responsibility towards contributing to Dubai’s development process for the next decade, as well as defining priorities and areas of cooperation between various entities.

The Dubai Council comes as one of the practical steps aimed at exploring and launching creative solutions and initiatives that contribute to implementing the directives and visions of the wise leadership. The Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai had confirmed, earlier, the immediate start of work to achieve the ambitious goals included in the Dubai Economic Agenda, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and through the concerted efforts of government work teams, and in close cooperation with the private sector.