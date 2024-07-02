His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, congratulated the Dubai Civil Defence team on being honoured by the National Fire Protection Authority, the world’s largest firefighting organisation based in the United States, for its Environmental Preparedness Programme as the best global programme to reduce fire incidents through a system that relies on artificial intelligence tools to protect lives and property. His Highness also congratulated Major Dr. Issa Ahmed Al Mutawa from Dubai Civil Defence on his selection as Head of the Global Fire Incident Indicators Unit and Head of Research Centres within the Global Carbon Reduction Alliance.

His Highness said in a post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “We congratulate the Dubai Civil Defence team for being honoured by the National Fire Protection Authority, which is the largest in the world in the field of firefighting and is headquartered in the United States of America, for the Environmental Preparedness Programme as the best global programme for reducing fire incidents through a system that relies on artificial intelligence tools to protect lives and property. We also congratulate Major Dr. Issa Ahmed Al Mutawa from the Dubai Civil Defence on his selection as Head of the Global Fire Incident Indicators Unit and Head of Research Centres within the Global Alliance for Reducing Carbon Emissions. We are proud of our national cadres and teams, their expertise and achievements that consolidate the global position of the UAE and confirm its role as an influential partner in shaping the future of protection and safety globally.”