His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, expressed his thanks to Dubai government employees for their sincerity, dedication and giving. In a message published by the Dubai Government Media Office via Twitter, His Highness said: “Thank you for your sincerity, dedication and giving.”

In his message, His Highness affirmed that “we have many opportunities ahead of us, and our ambitions are always great, and we are always working to achieve them together. You are the ones who contributed to making Dubai an Arab and international model in management and designing future directions.”

In detail, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a message to Dubai government employees on the occasion of the beginning of the new year: “My brothers and sisters.. the Dubai government work team. Peace, mercy and blessings of God be upon you.. Happy year to all of us, God willing, we will complete it together. Building on the achievements that Dubai has achieved in the past year, its approach, my master, teacher and leader, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, established a city that is not satisfied with designing the future .. but rather creates it.

