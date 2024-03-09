His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, praised the field teams from various entities that worked for the comfort of people in Dubai during the day that witnessed rainfall.
His Highness said on the “X” platform: “We thank all the field teams from various entities who worked for the comfort of people in Dubai on this rainy day.”
– Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 9, 2024
– Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 9, 2024
