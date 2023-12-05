His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, thanked the 2.4 million participants in the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2023..

His Highness said in a tweet on the website ““X”“: Thank you, Dubai.. and thanks to the 2.4 million participants in the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2023.. Dubai derives its energy from your activity.. and with your determination, we are able to make it the most vibrant city in the world.”

The initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, broke city-wide records once again, bringing friends, families, visitors and colleagues together to commit to healthy habits and follow a more active lifestyle..

This year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge, which broke records for the 2022 edition, attracted people of all ages and physical abilities, created an atmosphere of health and wellness throughout Dubai, and left a lasting positive impact on all participants who committed to practicing 30 minutes of exercise daily on… Over a period of 30 days.