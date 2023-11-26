His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, expressed his thanks to the participants in the “Dubai Running Challenge,” which was held this Sunday morning on Sheikh Zayed Road, as part of the Dubai Fitness 30×30 Challenge initiative.

His Highness said through his account on the “Instagram” platform: Thank you to all who participated today in the Dubai Running Challenge. You are the source of our inspiration and our endeavor to enhance Dubai’s position as one of the most active cities in the world.