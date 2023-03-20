His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, called on everyone to participate in the “Stop a Billion Meals” project, and His Highness affirmed that this campaign expresses the values ​​of the people and leadership.

His Highness said in a “post” that he posted yesterday on Twitter: “Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the One Billion Meal Endowment Project, an ongoing charity on behalf of the people and residents of the Emirates. We invite everyone to participate in this campaign, which expresses the values ​​of the people.. and expresses the values ​​of leadership.. and expresses the values ​​on which our state was based, may God preserve it and perpetuate goodness and grace upon it.