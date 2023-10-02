His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, confirmed that the center translates the visions of the leadership of the UAE in placing the Arab region on the map of the space industry with specific projects that serve humanity and employ modern and advanced technologies to improve the quality of… human life.

This came while His Highness chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, where His Highness was briefed on the ambitious missions and future programs of the centre.

His Highness said: “The next stage in the space sector will witness qualitative projects, and we are still at the beginning of the road in the space sector in the UAE, which is witnessing rapid development and plays an important role in the field of global space exploration, benefiting from the renewed and advanced experiences and knowledge and strategic partnerships that were built during the stage.” previous».

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center plays a pivotal role in the pioneering Emirati missions and projects in the space sector. We will continue to enhance the UAE’s contributions in this field, in commitment to achieving the leadership’s vision, which aims to improve the quality of human life and achieve new innovations that serve the nation, the region, and the world.”

His Highness continued: “The UAE has set new standards of excellence in the space sector with its performance… and we continue to provide more ambitious missions in line with the vision set by our leadership, which aims to enhance knowledge and data development for the UAE at the regional and global levels.”

During the Board of Directors meeting, His Highness was briefed on the latest achievements of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, including the success of the longest space mission in Arab history, which was undertaken by astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, and witnessed close cooperation between the UAE and international space agencies in addition to a number of the most prominent local universities. And international, and included more than 200 experiments that demonstrated Sultan’s commitment to exploring many areas in the field of space and science, with the aim of serving humanity.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also reviewed the upcoming stages of the Emirates Astronaut Programme, including timetables for Emirati space missions, as the program aims to develop a national team of astronauts that achieves the country’s aspirations for scientific exploration and participation in manned exploration flights. .

His Highness listened to the latest developments in the training of astronauts Mohammed Al Mulla and Noura Al Matrooshi, who are from the second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme, as they were selected along with 10 astronauts from NASA as part of the NASA Astronaut Program 2021. Mohammed and Noura will graduate in 2024, after which they will be ready. To run missions.

His Highness stressed that the success of the Emirates Astronaut Program is a qualitative leap for the Emirati space sector. His Highness said: “We are proud of the great Emirati participation in the process of human space missions, which strengthens the country’s position and makes it among the most prominent actors in the scientific community globally, especially in the fields of exploration and space. These missions constituted the most prominent evidence of the UAE’s full commitment to supporting the advancement of human knowledge and its reaching new heights.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reviewed the latest projects of the satellite development program, which aims to design, manufacture and operate advanced satellites designated for Earth observation purposes, including the “Mohammed bin Zayed Sat” satellite, which will be launched next year. To become the most advanced in the region in the field of high-resolution and clarity imaging, and with 90% of its mechanical structure completed in the UAE, and 50% of its electronic units developed locally, the “Mohammed bin Zayed Sat” satellite will be the second satellite developed by a team of Emirati engineers after the moon.” Khalifa Sat. During the Board of Directors meeting, His Highness was also briefed on the stages of progress of the “Explorer Rashid 2” mission, the UAE’s next mission to the moon, which was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in April 2023, as this mission comes after achieving the ambitious goal that It was designed and built by Rashid, one of the most advanced spacecraft for its size, which became the first Emirati and Arab explorer to reach lunar orbit before attempting to land on the Hakuto-R lander.

His Highness listened to an explanation about the satellite payload hosting initiative, which is a joint initiative between the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs. The missions emanating from the initiative help support the growth and development of the economies of developing countries in the fields of science and technology, and also highlight the commitment. The two parties will jointly support innovation and test new technologies presented by countries that are new to the space sector, which supports their progress.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was also briefed on the developments of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the “Hope Probe,” and its unprecedented achievements that contributed to supporting the scientific community around the world with packages of scientific data, which removed much of the mystery about the Red Planet. It is noteworthy that the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center is working with regional companies with the aim of building a local platform for companies operating in the space sector, and has also entered into partnerships with local companies to manufacture and secure the components of this satellite, including aluminum panels made locally using solar energy, and designed in the shape of a beehive. .

Global platform

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, said: “Under the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, we will continue to strengthen the UAE’s position in the field of space exploration.” . We are working strategically to keep pace with the changing environment of the space sector by strengthening our cadres and preparing for the future.”

He continued: “Our goal at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center is not limited to supporting innovation and talent in the UAE, but rather to create a global platform for sharing knowledge, expertise and data to build the future of the space sector, and we will continue our commitment to using the latest technologies to serve humanity and achieve great progress in space science and technology.”

A beacon of innovation

Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Salem Humaid Al Marri, said: “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center will continue its role as a beacon of innovation and a key participant in creating the future of space exploration.”

He added: “We continue to work to create an environment characterized by cooperation and that supports entities, talents and innovative ideas in this sector. By supporting global cooperation platforms, we seek to share and enrich knowledge, learn about innovative technologies, and benefit from advanced technology, all with the aim of enriching human knowledge and ensuring a better life for humans.”