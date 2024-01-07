His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, blessed the leadership of the UAE, its people and the Arab world for the UAE’s accession to the project to develop and establish the lunar space station Gateway, alongside the United States, Japan, Canada and the European Union, which is considered one of the most important international projects in the field of exploration. Space in the 21st century.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “We congratulate our wise leadership, our dear people, and the Arab world for the UAE’s accession to the project to develop and establish the Gateway lunar space station, alongside the United States, Japan, Canada, and the European Union, which is one of the most important international projects in the field of space exploration in the 21st century. Within this project, we will send the first Emirati and Arab astronaut to the moon after the station is completed in 2030… My team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center will work on designing, developing and operating the Emirates Gate, which is the station’s pressure equalization unit.”

His Highness continued: “With this project, the UAE is contributing to returning humans to the moon after an absence of more than 50 years. From that station, spacewalk missions around the moon will be launched, and space projects will be launched towards Mars bearing the imprint of the children of Zayed, with the ambition of a nation that does not know the impossible.”