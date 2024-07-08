Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) today announced the opening of nominations for the e-Learning Excellence Award, the Feigenbaum Leadership Excellence Award, and the El Baz Excellence in Corporate Sustainability Award. The awards aim to promote corporate social responsibility, honor outstanding leadership, and celebrate pioneering progress in the field of e-learning in the Arab world. The university has been a pioneer in setting new and innovative standards for honoring academic and professional excellence, establishing new traditions in higher education in the region. The university continues to strengthen its position as a beacon of innovation and quality, reaffirming its leadership in honoring outstanding achievements worldwide.

His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, President of the University, said: “Excellence is one of the cornerstones of the University’s strategy, and this has been clearly demonstrated in its initiatives since the launch of these awards in their first sessions. We at the University are also keen to support national trends to achieve the goals of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, in addition to the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations for 2030. By honoring distinguished and sustainable personalities, practices and initiatives, we seek to enhance the orientation of individuals and institutions towards more achievement and creativity. These awards are not only a tribute and appreciation for the achievements of individuals and institutions in these important fields, but also reflect the University’s firm commitment to promoting a culture of excellence and innovation across various sectors of the economy and business, which forms the basis for a sustainable future.”.

Prize details:

Al-Baz Award for Excellence in Corporate Sustainability:

The El-Baz Award, which was launched in 1201, aims to support sustainable practices and promote institutional excellence worldwide. It was named after Dr. Farouk El-Baz, who is considered the first Arab to participate in Apollo and supervise missions to the moon and his analysis of systems at NASA. The university grants the award to institutions that adopt social responsibility initiatives at all levels and promote a culture of sustainable competitiveness and making a difference. The evaluation includes aspects of institutional empowerment, which includes creating an ecosystem that supports sustainable institutional excellence and performance according to economic standards, self-capabilities, participation of stakeholders in institutional work, competitiveness, and the impact of corporate social responsibility..

Feigenbaum Leadership Excellence Award:

Since its launch in 2006, the Feigenbaum Leadership Excellence Award has pioneered the recognition of outstanding leaders in the Arab world. Named after Dr. Armand Val Feigenbaum, known as the “Godfather of Total Quality Control,” he is the founder of the “Quality Concept” and Total Quality Management. The award aims to honor leaders who have made significant contributions to the development of their organizations and instilled a culture of quality in the workplace. The award honors leaders, as well as young leaders, for their exceptional leadership and commitment to excellence in three categories: Achievers, Women Leaders, and Rising Stars..

Excellence Awards in E-Learning:

The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University launched the e-Learning Excellence Award in 2005, which has contributed since its launch to highlighting the pioneering role in e-learning and smart learning for both institutions and individuals in the Arab world. It includes three categories: Best Research Paper for Smart Learning Application, Best Designed Smart Learning Course, and Outstanding Individual Achievement Award in Smart Learning. These awards celebrate innovations in e-learning to highlight best practices and projects that have made significant contributions in this field. The award honors research that advances smart learning, courses that highlight creativity in innovative design, and individuals who have demonstrated effective leadership and made outstanding contributions to the field of e-learning..

It is worth noting that the three awards have gained global attention, making them among the leading awards honoring distinguished leadership worldwide. An international jury supervises the evaluation of all nominations, and applications are received until the end of September 2024.