The Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, in its fourth meeting for the academic year 2023-2024, chaired by the Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees, Mattar Al Tayer, and in the presence of Board members, approved the executive plan for the university’s new strategic plan during the period from 2024 to 2026, which focuses on five main axes: They are: institutional design and efficiency, student experiences, a package of programs and courses, institutional identity, and partnerships. The plan includes 29 initiatives and three transformational programs, including studying the establishment of three new colleges in cooperation with local and international companies, concluding an academic partnership with an international university, and technical partnerships with major companies. International companies, as global studies and trends confirm that applications of advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing systems will lead the world in the next stage, and will bring about a major transformation in various fields.

The Council discussed the university’s budget plan for the coming years 2025 and 2026, and the university’s development initiatives, to grow revenues, develop the brand, and the marketing aspect and adopt new work methods that enhance the university’s position and competitiveness, and keep pace with future trends. The independent auditor’s report for the year ending in December was also reviewed. 2023.

Mattar Al Tayer stressed the keenness of the Board of Trustees to develop specialized educational and research programs, support creativity and innovation in the educational system, and consolidate the university’s position, to be among the best leading smart education and innovation institutions in the world, and enhance its presence in the technical field and artificial intelligence, which is the basic foundation of digital transformation in the next stage. Because this technology provides increased levels of efficiency, performance, and speed of completing tasks, in addition to supporting the decision-making process and improving customer experiences.