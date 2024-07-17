The Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, stressed the importance of transforming education from a service to a public benefit, the need to establish the concept of lifelong learning, and the need for all segments and categories of societies to have access to education using the latest means of technology and communication.

This came during Dr. Mansour Al Awar’s participation in the annual conference of the Middle East Institute 2024, organized by the National University of Singapore in Singapore, as a prominent member in a session titled “Education for National Progress: Approaching Vision, Curricula and Innovation,” which focused on the major investments made by Arab countries in preparing their youth for the future as an effective workforce in the economy. Al Awar stressed, during his speech, the importance of transforming education from a service to a public benefit, the need to establish the concept of lifelong learning, and the need for all segments and categories of societies to access education using the latest means of technology and communication.

The conference was attended by the President of the Singapore University of Social Sciences and former President of Singapore, Halimah Yacob, the Minister of Education of Singapore, Chan Chun Sing, and the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Singapore, Jamal Abdullah Al Suwaidi.

“Education is a powerful tool for national development and progress. By promoting a culture of innovation, research and entrepreneurial thinking, we can significantly improve the quality of education, positively impact the economy and instill a lifelong learning approach among all segments of society, as it is essential to make knowledge available to everyone without exception, regardless of learners’ background or age, and to consider education as a basic resource that benefits everyone,” said Dr. Mansour Al Awar at the opening seminar of the conference.