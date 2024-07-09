Yesterday, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University began receiving nominations for the Excellence in e-Learning Award, the Feigenbaum Leadership Excellence Award, and the El Baz Excellence in Institutional Sustainability Award.

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) explained in a press release yesterday that the awards aim to promote corporate social responsibility, honor outstanding leadership, and celebrate pioneering progress in the field of e-learning in the Arab world. The university has been a pioneer in setting new and innovative standards for honoring academic and professional excellence, establishing new traditions in higher education in the region. The university continues to strengthen its position as a beacon of innovation and quality, once again affirming its leadership in honoring outstanding achievements around the world.

“Excellence is one of the cornerstones of the university’s strategy, and this has been clearly demonstrated in its initiatives since the launch of these awards in their first sessions,” said Dr. Mansour Al Awar, President of the University. “We at the University are also keen to support national trends to achieve the goals of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, in addition to the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations for 2030. By honoring distinguished and sustainable personalities, practices, and initiatives, we seek to enhance the orientation of individuals and institutions towards more achievement and creativity.”

He added: “These awards not only honour and recognise the achievements of individuals and institutions in these important fields, but also reflect the university’s unwavering commitment to promoting a culture of excellence and innovation across various sectors of the economy and business, which forms the basis for a sustainable future.”