His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, offered his condolences and sympathy to our people in Kuwait, on the death of the late, God Almighty willing, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform: “We extend our sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to our people in Kuwait on the death of the late, God Almighty willing, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. May God have mercy on the deceased of Kuwait, our deceased, and the deceased of the Arab and Islamic world, and may he rest in peace.”